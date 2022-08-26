Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,388,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,587,000 after purchasing an additional 180,550 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 400,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BAM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 43,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,203. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

