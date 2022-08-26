Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 191,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,052. The firm has a market cap of $276.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

