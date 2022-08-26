Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 34.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 596,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 153,864 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 266,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.8% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.