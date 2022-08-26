Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,003,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.