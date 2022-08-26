MonaCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,562.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $32.89 million and $51,562.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,775.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.65 or 0.07759424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00173986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00265004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00708039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00588240 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.