Monavale Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.28 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Monavale has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $231,100.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $794.79 or 0.03689721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00262339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 97% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.