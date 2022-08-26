Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $37,301.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00702282 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

