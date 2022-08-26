Monetha (MTH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Million

Monetha (MTH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Monetha has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $382,464.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Monetha

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

