Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $40,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 80,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

