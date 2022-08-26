Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696,097 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 790,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 240,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

