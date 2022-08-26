Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.

