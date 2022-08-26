Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.38. 699,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.32 and a 200-day moving average of $224.01. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $362,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after buying an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

