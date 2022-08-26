Mover (MOVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,006.00

Mover (MOVE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Mover has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mover has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $11,006.00 worth of Mover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Mover Coin Profile

Mover’s total supply is 8,491,462 coins. Mover’s official Twitter account is @viamover.

Mover Coin Trading

