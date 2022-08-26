MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

MSADY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, research analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

