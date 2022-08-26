mStable USD Price Reaches $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.92 million and approximately $9,647.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,604.72 or 0.99848620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00059046 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025952 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001319 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

