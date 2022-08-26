Mute (MUTE) Reaches One Day Volume of $153,339.00

Mute (MUTE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Mute has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mute has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $153,339.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mute Coin Profile

Mute (MUTE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 31,188,935 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

