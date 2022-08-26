Nabox (NABOX) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Nabox (NABOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Nabox coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Nabox has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $592,603.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00781599 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016521 BTC.
About Nabox
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Nabox Coin Trading
