Nagendra Cherukupalli Sells 2,810 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 2,810 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $11,633.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,547,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,926,910.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTC Solar Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About FTC Solar

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.