Nagendra Cherukupalli Sells 2,810 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 2,810 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $11,633.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,547,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,926,910.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FTC Solar Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
