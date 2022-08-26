Nahmii Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Nahmii coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nahmii has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Nahmii has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $15,159.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,581.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00129339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00079606 BTC.

About Nahmii

Nahmii is a coin. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Nahmii Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

