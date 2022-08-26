NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Down 9.7%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 9,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 803,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 293,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

