NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $22,927.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,101,195 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

