National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$115.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 target price for the company. CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$100.25.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$91.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.38 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.44.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

