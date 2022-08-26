National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Shares of EYE stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. 50,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,216. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $398,000.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
