National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. 50,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,216. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.66.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $398,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

