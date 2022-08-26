Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 80,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,011. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

