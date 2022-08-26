Nebulas Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $191,754.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,483.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00157194 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004935 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003810 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00128706 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032152 BTC.
About Nebulas
NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,218,114 coins and its circulating supply is 62,706,312 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.