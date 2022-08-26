Needham & Company LLC Cuts EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) Price Target to $3.00

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EBET Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. EBET has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EBET

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EBET in the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EBET by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 101,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EBET during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EBET in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EBET by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBET Company Profile

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

Featured Stories

