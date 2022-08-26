Needham & Company LLC Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.81.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Workday by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

