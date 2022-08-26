Neo (NEO) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $9.13 or 0.00044255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $643.96 million and approximately $67.18 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,628.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

