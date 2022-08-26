Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading 14.5% Higher

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) traded up 14.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.10 and last traded at C$17.03. 126,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 88,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 11.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$676.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.
Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials
In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 16,400 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$200,408.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$970,952.32. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $426,408.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
