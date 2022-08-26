Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading 14.5% Higher

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) traded up 14.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$17.10 and last traded at C$17.03. 126,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 88,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 11.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$676.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Neo Performance Materials

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 16,400 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, with a total value of C$200,408.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$970,952.32. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $426,408.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

