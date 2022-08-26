Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 283,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,464,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,448. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

