Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.69. Neovasc shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 7,855 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neovasc Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $19.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,114.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

