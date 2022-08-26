Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.69. Neovasc shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 7,855 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neovasc Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $19.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.30.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
