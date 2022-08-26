NestEGG Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $31.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $8,773.79 and approximately $31.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00151645 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com.

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

