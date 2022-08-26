NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10, RTT News reports. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 122.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. 92,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 235,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

