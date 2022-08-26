Netvrk Price Down 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $2.59 million worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Netvrk has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Netvrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Netvrk Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Netvrk

