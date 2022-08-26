Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Netwealth Group’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services for self-managed super and non-super investments.

