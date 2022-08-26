Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBO. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 144.3% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 69,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the second quarter worth $292,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

