NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 16,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 58,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

NeuroPace Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.