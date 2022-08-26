NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 16,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 58,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
NeuroPace Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.54.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
