Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading 12.7% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 131,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 363,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$161.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.30.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

