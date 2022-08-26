New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.04 EPS.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 302,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Cowen dropped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in New Relic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.