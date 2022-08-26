New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.04 EPS.
New Relic Stock Performance
NYSE NEWR traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $64.66. 302,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of New Relic
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in New Relic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.