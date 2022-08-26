Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,941,000 after purchasing an additional 828,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 153,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,702. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

