Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmont by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,941,000 after buying an additional 828,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

