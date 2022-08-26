NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.29

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

NEXT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

