NFTify Hits One Day Volume of $338.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. NFTify has a market cap of $258,193.91 and approximately $338.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTify has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00804272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016876 BTC.
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
