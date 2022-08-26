NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.69. 134,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,860. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

