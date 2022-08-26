NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.
NICE Price Performance
NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.69. 134,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,860. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
