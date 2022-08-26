Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires C$10,250.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,274,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,672,398.22.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,720.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 29,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,980.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 17,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,175.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 126,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,130.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 37,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,450.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

