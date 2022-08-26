Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ninety One Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NINTF remained flat at 2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of 2.35 and a 12 month high of 3.00.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

