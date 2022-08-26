Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Trading Down 0.5%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

