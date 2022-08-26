NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Short Interest Up 1,753.2% in August

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNKGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 1,753.2% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NOHO Stock Performance

About NOHO

NOHO, Inc manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

