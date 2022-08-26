Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,400 shares, a growth of 99,366.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

NRILY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,089. Nomura Research Institute has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.