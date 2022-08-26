Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 17,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 51,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 27.72 and a current ratio of 28.00. The firm has a market cap of C$48.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

